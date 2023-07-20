Vistors to Caribana, at 200 West Street, Fareham may recognise it’s location as the premises of Traditional Fish and Chips, which closed last year after almost a century. The new takeaway invites local people to “experience the joy of food”

Owner and head chef Kia Vincent has designed a menu featuring classics dishes like jerk chicken and curried goat alongside vegan specialities like Ital Stew and Spicy Jackfruit bites.

Caribana has opened at the site of Traditional Fish and Chips in Fareham. Pictured right: Owner Kia Vincent with staff member, Kawsur Ali at Caribana, Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kia said: “We’re basically trying to introduce the community to Carribean food. A lot of it is fresh food – food from the earth – like casava, plantain, purple yam and pumpkins. I want to develop a vegan side as well. But, in order to incorporate the carribean side of things, I had to do a bit of jerk chicken – because everybody likes jerk chicken and curried goat. Carribean food is all about natural food.”

Kia, who trained as a cook a few years ago after raising her children as a stay-at-home mum, has ambitions of developing her business in the future and would like to run a “Carribean getaway” pub or restaurant. She also has plans to vary her menu with the seasons and incorporate elements of British cuisine into the dishes on offer.

NOW READ: Ripper and Co Southsea fully booked for opening weekend as locals flock to get in on the horror