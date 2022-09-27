The Food Warehouse welcomed people within Wellington Retail Park this morning.

They opened for the first time at 8am.

New shop The Food Warehouse, in Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville, opened today. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers that entered the queue before 7.45am received a raffle ticket, giving them the chance to win one of seven prizes.

These included two Daewoo Halogen Air Fryers, three JML Household Essential Hampers and two Daewoo Wireless Bluetooth Fabric Speakers.

The first 100 people were offered vouchers worth up to £1,000, and the first 200 people were offered a free tub of jellybeans at the checkouts.

SEE ALSO: New Greek restaurant El Greco opens in Southsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 160 Food Warehouse stores across the UK, including one in Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The Food Warehouse specialises in selling popular food brands in the frozen and chilled aisles, as well as fresh and branded grocery items.

Opening times for the Waterlooville store are 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.