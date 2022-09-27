New The Food Warehouse store opens doors in Waterlooville with customers offered free jellybeans
A NEW food shop has opened its doors in Waterlooville with customers offered vouchers and snacks.
The Food Warehouse welcomed people within Wellington Retail Park this morning.
They opened for the first time at 8am.
Customers that entered the queue before 7.45am received a raffle ticket, giving them the chance to win one of seven prizes.
These included two Daewoo Halogen Air Fryers, three JML Household Essential Hampers and two Daewoo Wireless Bluetooth Fabric Speakers.
The first 100 people were offered vouchers worth up to £1,000, and the first 200 people were offered a free tub of jellybeans at the checkouts.
The Food Warehouse specialises in selling popular food brands in the frozen and chilled aisles, as well as fresh and branded grocery items.
Opening times for the Waterlooville store are 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
There are over 160 Food Warehouse stores in the UK, including one location in Gosport.