Grace Winchell, 28, and Simon Ridgwell, 34, opened Live Well Southsea on September 2 and are welcoming people to experience their new wellness and holistic space.

The pair will be offering meditation mornings, private yoga, connection circles, breathwork, rapid transformational therapy and life coaching.

The sessions are currently by appointment only, but the couple have said that they have welcomed a number of new clients after the opening, and that it has been refreshing meeting new people.

Simon Ridgwell and Grace Winchell have opened their new business, Live Well, in Southsea.

The pair embarked on their inner journey predominantly during the lock down, but have both had different experiences which have led them to wanting to focus on their wellness.

Grace said: ‘The idea behind Live Well Southsea is to encourage and support good wellbeing and better wellbeing.

‘It is really about trying to look at things through a holistic perspective lens.

‘I have had a few new clients off the back of it so I feel really good about that and the really exciting thing for me is meeting other businesses that are doing similar but different things to us and connecting.’

The husband and wife met while they were both travelling and learning to understand themselves.

Simon had previously taken part in a 10-day silent mediation retreat in India, where he found his calling to harness the power of holistic wellness and then he met Grace, who had been on her own physical wellness journey as she was studying yoga.

Grace, who moved to Portsmouth from Washington, America, to be with Simon who has spent most of his adult life here, said that they are really excited about their new space.

The couple had a stand at Victorious and they also had an ‘open door’ weekend where they welcomed faces, old and new.