Home Office officials have urged the city council to strip Noble House in Osborne Road of its premises licence and warned that any weaker action 'is insufficient to act as a deterrent to...licence holders from engaging in criminalactivity'.

But in a series of representations made ahead of Thursday's licensing hearing, high-profile figures from across the city have written in support of owner Albert Choi who they described as 'a pillar of the local community'.

Mark Catlin, the former Portsmouth FC chief executive, said Mr Choi 'was always a strong supporter of various charity events held at Fratton Park'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albert Choi, owner of Noble House Picture: Sarah Standing (160157-9955)

He said it had been 'a pleasure' to join him and senior city council officials on a 2018 trip to Hong Kong, Macao, and China.

Admiral Sir Jonathon Band, first sea lord and chief of the naval staff from 2006 until 2009, said he 'provides thoughtful leadership to the city's Chinese community' and that he is 'an individual of good character and behaviour'.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight FSB chief executive Caroline Collings-Wood said she wanted 'to put on record the support to the community of Portsmouth that Mr Choi has given so that the committee has a more rounded impression' and criticised the decision of the Home Office to visit on a Saturday night.

'Albert is a loyal, kind and honest man whom I am proud to know and call a friend and colleague,' she said. 'Why would you enter a business at the busiest time and on the most important day for a hospitality business and disrupt service and cause the most economic and reputational damage?'

Noble House in Osborne Road, Southsea

'I would, as a small business owner, be desperately upset if someone disrupted my business at its most critical time in front of customers and with orders needing to be fulfilled.'

Several current and past councillors have also written in support of Mr Choi, including David Fuller, councillor Lee Mason and cabinet member Hugh Mason who said claims made by immigration officers about his conduct 'would be totally out of character'.

Their comments were submitted in response to the Home Office review application which describes Mr Choi as being 'beside himself with rage' at the appearance of immigration officers in the October raid.

'He attempted to block one of the officers as he made his way to the kitchen and he followed me and my colleagues through the busy restaurant, shouting and haranguing us as we moved to the kitchen,' the report by an unnamed officer says.

Sir Jonathon Band, former First Sea Lord Picture: Mike Cooter (040921)

'Choi made various threats about how much trouble I was going to be in, stating that he had powerful friends at Portsmouth City Council and also making comment regarding his lawyer who was going to take me to court.'

Checks carried out during the visit found none of the three kitchen staff, who had been living in the flat above the restaurant, were not allowed to work in the UK. Mr Choi has since been issued a civil penalty notice.

The Home Office review application calling for the licence to be revoked will be considered by a city council licensing sub-committee on Thursday.

Mr Choi was contacted for comment.

Portsmouth FC's former chief executive Mark Catlin