News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Original Penguin to open new Gunwharf Quays store as fashion brand moves to larger premises

A Gunwharf Quays menwear shop is relocating to a new, larger unit at the shopping centre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:59 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Original Penguin, a brand known for its polo shirts, is set to open a new store at the retail destination – with signage announcing “new store opening here soon.” Original Penguin products are currently on sale at a “temporary” Gunwharf Quays location ahead of the opening in 2024.

NOW READ: Gunwharf Quays to welcome Slim Chickens

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We are always looking for ways to diversify our offering here at Gunwharf Quays, so we can’t wait to add Slim Chickens to our line-up. Original Penguin will also be moving into a bigger space. We look forward to sharing updates around both openings in the new year.”

You can find more information about Gunwharf Quays here.

Related topics:Gunwharf Quays