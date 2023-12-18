News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth restaurants: Gunwharf Quays to welcome Slim Chickens "soon" as signage for the chain appears at shopping centre

Portsmouth is set to welcome a new restaurant as a popular chain has announced it is “coming soon” to Gunwharf Quays.
By Joe Buncle
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
American chain Slim Chickens, which specialises in breaded chicken dishes such as wings and tenders, is set to open in Unit R11G, North Promenade at the shopping centre.

Signage at the premises announces that the eatery is “coming soon” and that it is hiring staff. Roles currenty advertised online include front of house team member, kitchen manager and assistant manager. Text on the facade also states that “click and collect” ordering will be on offer.

Popular chicken restaurant chain Slim Chickens is "coming soon" to Gunwharf Quays.
Slim Chickens will join more than 30 other restaurants at Gunwharf Quays, which is also set to undergo a major revamp thanks to a £45m investment from its parent company Landsec. Work is expected to begin early next year. An opening date for the restaurant has not yet been announced, but Gunwharf Quays has been approached for comment.

The shopping centre is also currently hosting its annual Christmas Village.

