Portsmouth is set to welcome a new restaurant as a popular chain has announced it is “coming soon” to Gunwharf Quays.

American chain Slim Chickens, which specialises in breaded chicken dishes such as wings and tenders, is set to open in Unit R11G, North Promenade at the shopping centre.

Signage at the premises announces that the eatery is “coming soon” and that it is hiring staff. Roles currenty advertised online include front of house team member, kitchen manager and assistant manager. Text on the facade also states that “click and collect” ordering will be on offer.

