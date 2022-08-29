Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Aquilina has applied for a licence to open the business, named 'Barcode', in the former Waffle Stack building in Osborne Road.

Neither planning nor licensing permission is yet in place for the business to begin operating but the latter is due to be considered by a Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee on September 5.

The Waffle Stack in Southsea, which has now closed Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The application, which was submitted last month, seeks permission for an 11.30pm weekday closing time and an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights.

Should it be approved, it would allow alcohol to be sold and both recorded and live music played at the bar.

But concerns have been raised by the council's principal regulatory services officer that Mr Aquilina has not provided 'sufficient evidence' that it would not affect people living in the area.

‘Owing to the premises being directly attached to residential properties, I feel there is currently a high risk that the proposed operation is likely to result in public nuisance due to noise from both entertainment and the behaviour of customers within the premises,’ Richard Maidment said. ‘I do not believe the proposed steps are adequate to prevent public nuisance.’

In his application, Mr Aquilina said a CCTV system would be installed and that customers would be encouraged not to cause issues.

'Notices shall be put up near exits stating that customers should be respectful towards our neighbours and leave our premises in a calm, quiet and peaceful manner,’ he said.

He added that the bar would sell food with pavement seating provided.

But the concerns raised by Mr Maidment have been echoed by people living near the business, particularly those in Richmond Terrace and Netley Road who have submitted several letters of objection.

‘The bars and restaurants that are at the end of Richmond Terrace and Netley Road constantly cause persistent noise throughout the week but especially at weekends with loud, drunk people walking past my property at all times of day and night, shouting, screaming obscenities, foul-mouthed language, vomiting and urinating in doorways,' Richmond Terrace resident Danny Faulkner said.

‘Opening yet another bar at the end of Richmond Terrace, Netley Road will only exacerbate this ongoing social nuisance for all the residents in the area.’