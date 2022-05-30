The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday is set to take place from June 2 to June 5 this year to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Supermarkets all over the country will be operating different opening hours as a majority of people enjoy the four-day weekend.

It is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the bank holiday in case you forget any Jubilee necessities.

Here's the full list of supermarket opening times for May Day 2022.

We have put together a list of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday opening hours for all the major supermarkets in the Portsmouth area.Here is everything you need to know:

What are the supermarket opening times in Portsmouth?

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the four-day weekend so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.Tesco

The supermarket has stated that their opening hours will vary over the bank holiday and advises customers to check in-store.On June 2 and June 3, the Fratton Extra store and the Portsmouth Superstore in Crasswell Street, will be open from 7am to 8pm.

Both stores will operate their usual opening times on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

Tesco advises customers to use their store finder to check the opening times for their local store.

Aldi

Aldi will be operating different opening times in both of its Portsmouth stores this bank holiday.The supermarket will be open from 8am to 10pm on June 2 and June 3.

On June 3 and June 4, the stores will be open from 8am to 10pm and 10am to 4pm respectively.Aldi encourages customers to use the Aldi store finder to check their local store's opening hours.

Lidl

Store opening times may vary due to location and Lidl advises customers to use its store locator to double-check their opening hours.

The Lidl opening hours on June 2 and June 3 are 8am to 8pm.On June 4, the store will be open from 8am to 10pm and on June 5, the store will be open from 10am to 4pm.

AsdaOpening times at Asda will vary for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

The supermarket will be open from 7am to 10 pm on June 2, June 3, and June 4, while operating at its usual opening times on June 5.Asda recommends that customers should check their local store’s opening times on the Asda store locator tool before they travel.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's will have different opening times over the bank holiday.

The supermarket will open from 7am to 8pm on June 2 and June 3, while operating at its usual opening times on June 4 and June 5.Sainsbury’s has asked customers to check their local store's opening times by using their store finder.

MorrisonsMorrisons advises customers to check store opening times before they travel via the Morrisons store finder.The supermarket will be open from 7am to 10pm on June 2 and June 3.

Morrisons will be operating at its usual opening times on June 4 and June 5.

Waitrose

The supermarket will be operating seasonal opening times over the Jubilee bank holiday.

On June 2 and June 3, Waitrose will be open from 8am to 8pm.

The supermarket will be operating at its usual opening times on June 4 and June 5.