André's Food Bar will be opening a new store in the former location of Heidi’s Patisserie in Havant Road, Drayton. Owner André Guedeney said opening a location off Portsea Island has always been on the cards.

He told The News: ‘We’re very excited. We planned to do this a while ago but were stopped by the pandemic.

‘It got slightly delayed somewhat, but we’re very happy to be going up to a new area.’

The new shop is set to open its doors in the next few months. Mr Guedeney said many loyal customers already travel to taste their gorgeous sarnies, so expanding to Drayton brings the product closer to them.

‘It’s somewhere we’ve always wanted to be,’ the 42-year-old added.

‘It seems like an ideal place. There’s a lot of houses nearby. Customers that already travel to us don’t have as far to go now.

Andres food bar is expanding to Drayton and opening its third store within the next few months. Picture: André Guedeney.

‘It’s a very busy road as well, with a lot of traffic coming through Portchester, Havant, Leigh Park and up to Waterlooville and Cowplain. It should be a good area for us.’

The award-winning sandwich brand was founded by André’s mum and dad in 1988, under a different name, La Croissanterie. The sandwich brand already has locations in Osborne Road and Charter House, Lord Montgomery Way.

Nine years ago, cousin Antony Aguado-Navarro suggested the name change, and they’ve gone from strength to strength. ‘After he made an investment, we’ve never looked back since,’ Mr Guedeney added.

André Guedeney and Antony Aguado-Navarro outside the store they are turning into a new Andre's Food Bar. Picture: André Guedeney.

The owner said the new store will have a style synonymous with the brand, but with a few twists. Customer favourites such as garlic chicken, salads, jacket potatoes, homemade cakes and mayonnaise will all be on offer.

Mr Guedeney is confident the new shop will succeed despite the cost-of-living crisis and filling the shoes of Heidi’s, which closed in December 2022. He said: ‘Some people may call us a little crazy for doing it at this time, but we think it will work.

‘It is hard and everyone is feeling it out there. Prices have gone through the roof, but we’re really proud of our product and our customers love it. Without them and our staff, we wouldn’t be where we are now.’