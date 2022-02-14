Studio B Collective is the new space for hair and beauty freelancers in Portsmouth

Studio B Collective has opened in Osborne Road, Southsea and will be the home of a range of hair, beauty and skincare professionals.

Dr Alannah Neville, owner of Dr Alannah Clinic, is one of the professionals who has moved in to expand her business.

Alannah became trained in botox and filler in 2012, and will be offering non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments and skincare.

She said that she wants to educate her clients and provide an affordable service which is accessible to anyone that wants it. Alannah will be joined by Nicola Fairchild who will deliver skincare treatments.

Alannah said: ‘We offer botox, dermal fillers, energy driven device rejuvenation and medical grade skincare. It’s all about educating, for me, I just want to provide an affordable service for people to be able to maintain their skin.

‘My ethos is all about taking care of the patient and making them feel happier and feel more confident and giving them a lovely experience. They’re in incredibly capable hands, I’m highly qualified and can write prescriptions if necessary. We want people to have a lovely safe experience which is also discreet and effective.’

Pictured: Sarah Spiers (freelance hair stylist), Birute Thomas (owner) and Dr Alannah Neville (owner of Dr Alannah Clinics) at Studio B Collective, Osborne Road, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Birute Thomas is an award winning makeup artist and is the owner of Studio B Collective. She said she is really excited for the space to become a creative hub for freelancers, as well as a community space for people to spend time in.

She said: ‘We want to give our customers not just a service but the whole experience. We’re going to have nails and brows here so the aim is for it to become a one stop shop. It’s early days but I’m so happy to have people here like Alannah who is so respected in the industry.

‘I want this to be like a community space for events and I want local artists to display their artwork, also a space for anyone to come in even if they just want to have a chat.’

Birute said she also has plans to build a relationship with The Queen’s Hotel and support other businesses and creatives in the area.

