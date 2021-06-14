The new gin - The Dean’s Tipple

The Dean’s Tipple gin has been produced in partnership with Portsmouth Cathedral and The Portsmouth Distillery Co. with funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage.

Portsmouth Cathedral worked with the Southsea distillery to develop a one-off gin inspired by the local ‘Spice Island’ surroundings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Cathedral Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230321-15)

The Dean’s Tipple is described as ‘gloriously spicy and zesty on the nose’, with ‘rich and complex flavours’ that include fennel and pepper with a delightfully warm orange twist on the finish.

The gin is part of the new ‘Cathedral Collection’ featuring bespoke products inspired by its building and heritage.

Every purchase of The Dean's Tipple supports Portsmouth Cathedral and ensures the building can be freely open to all for generations to come.

The Very Revd Dr. Anthony Cane, Dean of Portsmouth was thrilled to share the new gin which he has been involved with developing over the past six months. He said: ‘Our gin is just one of the many new projects we are working on at Portsmouth Cathedral as we recover from the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canon Dr Anthony Cane is installed as the new Dean of Portsmouth in a special service held inside Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (160319-2)

‘All the proceeds will directly support the conservation of the 800 years of Portsmouth history encapsulated in our building, whilst ensuring the cathedral remains free and open for all who wish to visit.

‘Our gin is the latest in a long line of church and monastic communities who brew high quality beer, wine and mead as a way of supporting their ministry. We hope visitors and locals alike will enjoy the unique opportunity to support our cathedral, taking home a bottle of The Dean’s Tipple on their next visit.’

Vince Noyce, from The Portsmouth Distillery Co. added: ‘It has been a pleasure to work with our city cathedral to create a truly unique product. The Dean's Tipple gin is the perfect gift to give family or friends you may not have seen for a while, or even just for yourself.

‘The label of the gin also hold significance for the cathedral, with our in-house designer working with the heritage team at the cathedral to create a design inspired by the 800-year-old building.’

Vince Noyce Picture: Vernon Nash (180410-007)

SEE ALSO: New manufacturing site to create 150 jobs

The Dean’s Tipple is available to purchase online or in the cathedral shop, open daily throughout the week.

Bottles sell for £39 or two for £70 at shop.portsmouthcathedral.org.uk

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron