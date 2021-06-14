Person injured after two cars crash in Gosport as police, ambulance and fire service attend scene
EMERGENCY crews attended a crash in Gosport this morning that left a person injured.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:08 pm
The collision involving two cars happened at 9.23am in Privett Place.
Police, fire service and ambulance were called to the scene.
A police spokesman said: ‘Both vehicles were damaged and one of the occupants was reported as having minor injuries.’
Road police directed traffic following the incident.
Gosport police posted on Twitter: ‘The accident has now cleared, all parties have been checked over by paramedics and we, ambulance and fire have all now resumed. Thank you for your patience while we were directing traffic.’