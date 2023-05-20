Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival: 13 photos of people enjoying spicy chilis and refreshing gin at Fort Purbrook
Fans of firey food and gin connoisseurs were spoilt for choice at Portsmouth’s second Gin and Chili festival.
The event saw traders selling homemade hot sauces, home-grown chili peppers and artisanal gins and kicked off at Fort Purbrook on Saturday, May 20 running across the weekend. The festival, the only in the UK which combines chili and gin, featured live music from the Big Noise Community Samba Band and a chili-eating competition hosted by Shahina Waseem – the ‘UK Chili Queen’.
Shahina said: ‘I’ve never been defeated in 97 chili-eating competitions in the last 11 years. It’s all about not losing. I’ll be crying from round one and people in the audience will be going “she’s out next” – it’s literally just willpower. I want to get this world record no-one else has around the world, which is to get to 100 contests undefeated. It’s opened up all these oppurtunities to travel around the world and you get recognised for it. It’s amazing.
Shahina added that she cooks avoids the hotter chillies in her own cooking because of her ‘fear of the pain’, but enjoys a mild spice.
This year’s chilli-eating competition was won by Michael Hunt.
Bradley Scarborough, who runs Chillies from Widley with his father, said: ‘Dad grows these about 10 minutes from here – anything from a mild heat chili all the way up to a Carolina Reaper.’
Richard Dampney of Dampney’s Remarkable drinks said: ‘We do homemade fruit liquers based on gin, vodka and rum. We had a very succesful year last year when we came and it’s just as good this year.
Richard added that his elderflower gin was the most popular on the menu.