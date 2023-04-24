Portsmouth Comic Con announced last week that a former Doctor – who last appeared in the series in 2022 – will attend this year’s convention as part of the hit TV programme’s 60th anniversary promotion.

Colin Baker, who played the sixth incarnation of the titular timelord between 1984 and 1986 – a role which he reprised for a special episode last year alongside other former Doctors – will appear at the event on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Colin Baker has been announced as part of this year's Portsmouth Comic Con line-up. Picture: Stewart Attwood

In a statement posted on its website, a Portsmouth Comic Con spokesperson said: ‘Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics is delighted to announce that the sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, will appear throughout the weekend as part of its celebration of the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, the longest-running science fiction TV series of all time.Whovians and fans of the Time Lord can expect an extra-terrestrial experience as they enter through a Tardis to a time-altering universe complete with a fascinating exhibition of replica props and costumes, and now the chance to meet the amazing multi-coloured-coat-wearing techno time traveller himself.’

Appearing all weekend, Colin Baker will be available for autographs and selfies and will feature on one of the Con’s panels that will have a Doctor Who twist.The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Celebration is just one feature of Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, the largest family-friendly comic con of its kind which presents the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a full and fun day out for all the family.

The convention will be held at the Portsmouth Guildhall and tickets cost £17.50. The returning pop culture celebration promises to offer some of the greatest creators in the industry together with a whole range of panels, displays, workshops, exhibitions, cosplay and interactive fun for all to enjoy – with further special features for 2023 already confirmed as a Jurassic Experience, villains, the multiverse and a Star Wars Zone.

Colin Baker as the sixth doctor.