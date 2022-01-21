Portsmouth firm Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz acquire sixth restaurant on the south coast

The building on 144-146 The Street, Rustington, was a former bank and is in a shopping area.

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz is a chain of restaurants that specialises in handcrafted burgers, craft ales and trendy artwork. It already has five restaurants including two in Southsea – Bangerz ‘n’ Brewz and Burgers ‘n’ Brewz – Chichester, Havant, and Brighton.

From left, Callum White, general manager Ellis Bloy, Mollie Turvey and assistant manager Robert Marsh at the Bangerz 'n' Burgerz branch in West Street, Havant, pictured last summer Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-25)

The chain will also be opening a restaurant in Port Solent this year.