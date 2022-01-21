Portsmouth firm Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz acquire sixth restaurant on the south coast
American inspired restaurant chain Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz has opened its sixth restaurant, after starting in Portsmouth.
The first branch Bangerz ‘n’ Brews was in Victoria Road South, Southsea, and opened in 2018, followed by Burgerz ‘n’ Brews in Osborne Road the following year, and in June last year it opened a venue in Havant.
The building on 144-146 The Street, Rustington, was a former bank and is in a shopping area.
Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz is a chain of restaurants that specialises in handcrafted burgers, craft ales and trendy artwork. It already has five restaurants including two in Southsea – Bangerz ‘n’ Brewz and Burgers ‘n’ Brewz – Chichester, Havant, and Brighton.
The chain will also be opening a restaurant in Port Solent this year.
The Rustington deal was supported by Flude Property Consultants chartered surveyors. Director Sebastian Martin said: ‘It is great to see such a fantastic brand doing so well and wanting to expand their operations in what are challenging times for some occupiers.’