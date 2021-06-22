The new Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz in West Street is the latest in a chain of the Bangerz ‘n’ Brews restaurants, which serves up American-style street food and street art for patrons.

Co-owners James and Echo Stone launched their first food stall in Portsmouth in 2018, inspired by their love of hot dogs, street art, and craft beer.

Staff said they have been enjoying welcoming customers as they come into the restaurant, which is decorated from ceiling to floor and across the bar and furniture with the work of 18 different street artists.

From left, Callum White, general manager Ellis Bloy, Mollie Turvey and assistant manager Robert Marsh. Bangerz 'n' Burgerz are opening a new store in West St, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-25)

Ellis Bloy, general manager, said: ‘It’s amazing to get everyone welcomed in.

‘We’re looking forward to tonight, it’s going to be really fun to get all the team involved.

‘Also looking forward to the weekend, as we’re fully booked.’

General manager Ellis Bloy, left, and assistant manager Robert Marsh. Bangerz 'n' Burgerz are opening a new store in West St, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210621-30)

The eatery has replaced the Chilli and Lime Indian restaurant at 58 West Street.

Rob Marsh, assistant manager, has been with the company since it opened the doors to its first shop two and a half years ago.

He said: ‘We’ve been really busy, it’s a really good feeling.

‘We’ve been blown away by how many people have ordered our food.

‘One even had one customer ring us up to tell us how much he likes our burgers.

‘Ellis has got years kitchen experience and I’ve got years of front of house experience. Together there isn’t anything we can’t conquer!’

The Havant restaurant launched its takeaway service last week.

