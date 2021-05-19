Portsmouth food business Soul Food launches during lockdown selling lobster, mac and Sunday roasts

Soul Food, Portsmouth

Soulfood in Portsmouth was born September 2020, when its 32-year-old owner was unable to work and instead focused on her love of food.

Before Covid hit, she gained her qualifications and got a food hygiene rating in the hope of starting a business, but when it came down to it, there was simply not enough time with her work commitments.

‘Once Covid hit, I was unable to work and decided to put some time into developing this business. I have always had a huge passion for food, I’m a massive foodie and I’m always hungry,’ she said.

She knew she wanted lobster to be the main feature on her menu, even though she didn’t eat it herself and called upon her mum to make sure she was preparing it correctly just before her first order was completed.

She said: ‘In my family we love good food, and we aren’t shy when it comes to a bit of spice and seasoning, so most of my recipes are either a twist on my mums own or a delicious recipe I’ve recreated from a food picture I’ve seen. I really don’t like to follow recipes; I just like to experiment with flavours and see what happens.’

Everything is managed by Soulfood’s owner, from preparation to delivery, which keeps her remarkably busy; something she loves every second of.

She added: ‘Launching during lockdown means it was easier for me to adapt to new measures as it’s the only way I know how to operate. I’m sure with most things being shut and food being one of the only joys we have been afforded, it’s helped to really spread the word of Soulfood.’

The main goal for Soulfood is to one day have its own restaurant, with the owner already mentally planning the vibe she’ll want, the menu and the theme she will have inside. Once all lockdowns and restrictions have passed, Soulfood will be getting to work on making that goal become a reality.

Soulfood uses Instagram to promote its business, with pictures of delicious meals and 4,000 followers so far.

Go to @soulfood_portsmouth, and to place an order call: 07908 165669.

