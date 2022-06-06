The internationally recognised school will cease to operate from March 2023.

Based out of Boathouse 4, at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, the school will no longer be accepting students after the current crop graduate.

Rising costs and falling student numbers have been mooted as the reason for Portsmouth IBTC's closure. Pictured is: Jared Carter, Olly Harvey, Head of College Abi Isherwood, Matt Ralph, Sophie Dykes, James Roser and Fran Wright at IBTC Portsmouth.

In statement posted on Facebook, Portsmouth IBTC said rising costs and decreasing enrolment numbers are the reasons for the closure.

The post said: ‘The decision to close has been a very difficult one to make and has not been taken lightly.

‘We understand that this will be upsetting news for many who hoped to study with us in future years.

‘We hope that you take comfort from knowing that there are still two excellent boatbuilding colleges in England: IBTC Lowestoft and the Boat Building Academy in Lyme Regis.’

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust rescued the college from financial ruin in 2017.