There have been dozens of events held across the area this weekend, ranging from residents of small cul de sacs getting together to whole neighbourhoods or villages organising large scale events.
Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s events.
Today the Jubilee Big Lunches take place across the area, including on Southsea Common and at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, although the weather is turning threatening.
And this afternoon the big national event is the People’s Jubilee Pageant in London.
