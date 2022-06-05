Millie Oliver, 3 taking part in the design a crown competition in Sutton Road, Cowplain Picture: Alex Shute

24 great Platinum Jubilee pictures in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Denmead and Cowplain

Here are more great pictures of people across the area enjoying themselves at street parties.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:36 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:43 pm

There have been dozens of events held across the area this weekend, ranging from residents of small cul de sacs getting together to whole neighbourhoods or villages organising large scale events.

Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s events.

Today the Jubilee Big Lunches take place across the area, including on Southsea Common and at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, although the weather is turning threatening.

And this afternoon the big national event is the People’s Jubilee Pageant in London.

1. Relaxing

Residents of Vernon Road in Gosport enjoying their jubilee street party

Photo: Mike Cooter

2. Families

Organisers Clair and Mark Mackley, with daughter Bree, 4 and Lorraine and Darren Smith with daughter Lucy, 10 in Southbrook Road in Langstone

Photo: Alex Shute

3. Oyez oyez

Town crier Barry Roberts, 77, announces the Mayor at the opening of the Selsey Avenue jubilee street party in Gosport

Photo: Mike Cooter

4. Piping hot

Bagpiper Phil Garrod at Fairmead Walk, Cowplain on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Alex Shute

