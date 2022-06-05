There have been dozens of events held across the area this weekend, ranging from residents of small cul de sacs getting together to whole neighbourhoods or villages organising large scale events.

Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s events.

Today the Jubilee Big Lunches take place across the area, including on Southsea Common and at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, although the weather is turning threatening.

And this afternoon the big national event is the People’s Jubilee Pageant in London.

Make sure you get The News on Tuesday, June 7 for a special supplement with dozens of street party pictures.

Relaxing Residents of Vernon Road in Gosport enjoying their jubilee street party

Organisers Clair and Mark Mackley, with daughter Bree, 4 and Lorraine and Darren Smith with daughter Lucy, 10 in Southbrook Road in Langstone

Town crier Barry Roberts, 77, announces the Mayor at the opening of the Selsey Avenue jubilee street party in Gosport

Bagpiper Phil Garrod at Fairmead Walk, Cowplain on Saturday afternoon.