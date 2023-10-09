Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families, children and staff all congregated at the annual community day on Saturday (October 7). Nearly 2,000 people enjoyed an array of exhibits from port partners, interactive stands and behind-the-scenes access to port operations.

Visitors also got to experience the innovate net-carbon neutral terminal extension, which was made possible following £11.25m worth of investment from the government’s levelling up fund. In total, there were 35 partners of the port who came to speak to the public.

Hundreds of people visited the port during the community day. Photos by Alex Shute

Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port, said: “I'm delighted at the success of the port's open day this year. We've received excellent feedback from the public who relish the opportunity to have a look 'behind the scenes' and the see progress we've made in achieving our ambitions.

"As a port owned by the people of Portsmouth, it's a joy to be able to invite so many people in to see what we do. I'd also like to thank our staff and all our partners who made the day a big success."

Before the successful weekend, port staff won the 'Net Zero Navigator' award at the Maritime UK Solent awards on Thursday (October 5). The ceremony was set up to celebrate the South East’s maritime sector and the people who work in the industry.

From L-R: Ian Palacio, business development manager at Portsmouth International Port; Elly Toyer, environment and sustainability coordinator at Portsmouth International Port alongside Tom Dynes, general manager of landside operations for Southampton at Associated British Ports (ABP) who sponsored the award.

Portsmouth International Port received the accolade for its commitment to moving its operations to net-zero carbon emissions. Councillor Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and greening the city, said: “It's fantastic that the port's blueprint to reach carbon net-neutral by 2030, and become zero-emission by 2050 has been recognised by the maritime industry.

"They've turned the port into a living laboratory of green technology, with sustainable innovations such as smart batteries and huge solar installations installed across the port.