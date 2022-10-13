News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Portsmouth McDonald's will expand - and will serve customers more quickly

PLANNING permission for the expansion of the drive-thru facility at the McDonald's restaurant in Cosham has been granted by Portsmouth City Council.

By Josh Wright
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 11:36am

Members of the council's planning committee approved proposals to extend the building, while reducing the size of the indoor seating area in favour of a third ‘fast forward’ window allowing people to overtake other customers whose orders are taking longer.

Read More

Read More
McDonald's breakfast: Portsmouth university students to get free all-day breakfa...

Concerns had been raised by people living in nearby Donaldson Road that the changes would lead to more issues of noise but councillors were told the work would reduce queues, reducing the problem.

McDonald's in Portsmouth Road, Cosham Picture: Google

Most Popular

‘While the concerns around the effect on the nearby houses through increased levels of usage…are noted, this scheme is not considered likely to result in a perceivable material increase in intensity of use,’ a report by planning officers said.

Permission was granted subject to the tree earmarked to be cut down being replaced and a contamination assessment being carried out.

Planning permissionPortsmouth City CouncilMcDonald's