Portsmouth McDonald's will expand - and will serve customers more quickly

Members of the council's planning committee approved proposals to extend the building, while reducing the size of the indoor seating area in favour of a third ‘fast forward’ window allowing people to overtake other customers whose orders are taking longer.

Concerns had been raised by people living in nearby Donaldson Road that the changes would lead to more issues of noise but councillors were told the work would reduce queues, reducing the problem.

McDonald's in Portsmouth Road, Cosham Picture: Google

‘While the concerns around the effect on the nearby houses through increased levels of usage…are noted, this scheme is not considered likely to result in a perceivable material increase in intensity of use,’ a report by planning officers said.