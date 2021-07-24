The nightclub in Guildhall Walk has seen more than 14,000 punters through its doors since opening at 12.01am on Monday as Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Party-starved clubbers have sunk more than 15,000 cans of Redbull and 2,156 bottles of vodka.

A total of 10,742 pints have been sunk in the last week.

A sight not seen for more than 400 days as The Astoria saw punters return without Covid-19 restrictions

Club owner Alistair Ritchie and his 120-strong staff were ‘overwhelmed’ by the support of new and returning customers.

He said: ‘This week has so far been surreal for us, we never expected to be so busy.

‘The statistics this week are mind blowing, extra deliveries have been arranged by our suppliers who have managed to keep us stocked up throughout.

Revelers outside The Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth's city centre celebrate the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions at 12.01am on Monday, July 19.

‘It’s ridiculous – the issue we’re facing is the amount of recycling we now have to get through.

‘Ticket sales for tonight indicate we should expect over 2,000 through the doors again, all taken care of by our team of DJs, musicians, stilt walkers, fire breathers and venue staff.’

Hampshire Constabulary have said that the Portsmouth nightclub has been one of the busiest in the county, according to Alistair.

More than 1,000 punters formed a huge queue to the club just before midnight last Sunday, with The News at hand to capture the elation for young clubbers and staff alike.

But the on-going pandemic remains at the forefront of the staff’s minds, according to Alistair.

He said: ‘A few of our 120 staff are isolating, whilst all other staff still working test prior to their shifts on a nightly basis.

‘We’re also grateful for Solent NHS who came to our bar Mr Miyagi’s and set up a walk-in vaccination centre.’

The walk-in vaccination centre will be open on Thursdays from 12pm to 6pm.

From the end of September, nightclubs and venues with large crowds will require attendees to have vaccine passports showing they have been double jabbed.

