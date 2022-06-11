The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.
That is an increase of 7.3p in just seven days.
The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time on Wednesday.
MORE: Fuel prices hit record highs, Hampshire workers asking for pay rises to deal with cost of living increase
Meanwhile for diesel, the average price of a litre on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.
We have pulled together a gallery showing where the most expensive places to fuel up are in Portsmouth.
See them below – make sure to click through all the pages.
