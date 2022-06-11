The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.

That is an increase of 7.3p in just seven days.

The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile for diesel, the average price of a litre on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.

We have pulled together a gallery showing where the most expensive places to fuel up are in Portsmouth.

See them below – make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Asda, Fratton: Petrol - £1.76.7 Asda petrol station in Somers Road N, Fratton. Petrol: £1.76.7. Diesel: £1.83.7.

2. Tesco, Fratton: Petrol - £1.80.9 Tesco petrol station in Fratton: Petrol: £1.80.9. Diesel: £1.89.9.

3. BP, Eastern Road: Petrol - £1.81.9 BP petrol station in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Petrol: £1.81.9. Diesel: £1.87.9.

4. Esso, Copnor Road: Petrol - £1.82.9 Esso petrol station in Copnor Road, Portsmouth: Petrol: £1.82.9. Diesel: £1.89.9.