Prices of fuel continue to rise at forecourts across the country as the cost of living crisis rumbles on.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol reached a new high of 191.1p on Monday, up by a fraction of a penny from Sunday.

The cost of diesel has also continued to rise and has now even passed £2 a litre in some places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BP petrol station in West Street, Portchester. Picture: Google Maps

Petrol Map tracks the latest fuel prices at forecourts across the Portsmouth area, as well as the rest of the country.

It has revealed as of today, diesel costs 201.9p at the BP garage in West Street, Porchester, while petrol is at 192.9p and premium petrol costs 189.9p.

The website also shows that petrol and diesel have surpassed £2 a litre at the BP petrol station at the M3 Winchester Connect Motorway Service Area Northbound – costing 205.9p per litre for petrol and 209.9p a litre for diesel.

A number of other petrol stations across the Portsmouth area including in the city itself are charging 199.9p per litre for diesel, but have yet to pass the £2 mark.

SEE ALSO: Here are the most expensive places to get petrol and diesel in the city

It comes as AA president Edmund King said the Government must step in to lower prices, stating that drivers face an ‘urgent situation’.

Prices have continued to rise despite the wholesale cost of petrol being around 5p per litre cheaper than early June peaks.

The wholesale cost of diesel has stabilised in recent days.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘We strongly hope pump prices have peaked for the time being and will now start to decrease in line with wholesale prices which reduced last week.