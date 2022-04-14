Portsmouth petrol station closes after Asda removes '£40 fuel limit' sign

A PETROL station in Portsmouth has closed after removing a sign warning of a spending limit on fuel.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:42 pm
Asda petrol station in Fratton was closed this morning.

The Asda pumps in Fratton were shut at 8am morning, with shutters down on the garage and cones blocking the entrance and exit.

It comes after a sign appeared outside the petrol station earlier in the week warning of a ‘£40 fuel limit’ per customer.

A spokesman for Asda told The News that the sign was a ‘mistake’ and had been put up in error.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth fuel: Asda to remove '£40 fuel limit' sign from Portsmouth petrol sta...

However the petrol station has since been forced to close.

Fears are growing over travel chaos this Easter as more flights were cancelled and plans to boost cross-Channel ferry services were blocked.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned that travel networks will be ‘extremely busy’ during the bank holiday weekend.

SEE ALSO: What is fuel duty? Tax cut explained, and new rate per litre

On Wednesday, British Airways axed at least 53 flights planned for domestic or European routes to or from Heathrow, while easyJet cancelled 23 Gatwick flights.

Hundreds of UK flights have been cancelled in recent days.

Easter getaway delays are expected to build in Kent as another P&O Ferries vessel was detained.

Some petrol stations have run dry due to protests at oil depots by environmental activists.

Have you noticed closures are any petrol stations near you? Let us know in the comments below.

ASDAPortsmouthGrant ShappsHundredsKent