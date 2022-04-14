Portsmouth petrol station closes after Asda removes '£40 fuel limit' sign

Asda petrol station in Fratton was closed this morning.

The Asda pumps in Fratton were shut at 8am morning, with shutters down on the garage and cones blocking the entrance and exit.

It comes after a sign appeared outside the petrol station earlier in the week warning of a ‘£40 fuel limit’ per customer.

A spokesman for Asda told The News that the sign was a ‘mistake’ and had been put up in error.

However the petrol station has since been forced to close.

Fears are growing over travel chaos this Easter as more flights were cancelled and plans to boost cross-Channel ferry services were blocked.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned that travel networks will be ‘extremely busy’ during the bank holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, British Airways axed at least 53 flights planned for domestic or European routes to or from Heathrow, while easyJet cancelled 23 Gatwick flights.

Hundreds of UK flights have been cancelled in recent days.

Easter getaway delays are expected to build in Kent as another P&O Ferries vessel was detained.

Some petrol stations have run dry due to protests at oil depots by environmental activists.