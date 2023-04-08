Pubs are where we go to catch up with friends, to complain about work and joke about our favourite football clubs. Across Portsmouth and the surrounding area, there are countless pubs pouring pints on a daily basis.

But over the past few years, an increasing number have been disappearing from our streets – and many of these old buildings are losing their identity for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rose in June, Milton Road

A combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has contributed to the downfall of many independent and community pubs, while others face a real battle for survival.

Paul Taylor, landlord of The Rose in June in Milton Road, Portsmouth, said: ‘You have to make sure your beers are all up-to-date, which can be tough – you’re constantly researching what drinks are trending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You had two choices coming out of the pandemic. You either sat there going “woe is me” or you made it as safe as you could for your customers. Yes it annoyed some people and it got some people upset, but if anything we developed even more of a community atmosphere.

‘With the cost of living prices it’s getting difficult but again, it's about cutting costs while keeping your stocks trendy.

They'll let any idiot behind the bar nowadays - even me! Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It’s a battle of the fittest – if you’re good enough at it you will survive.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many beloved pubs have closed their doors over the years.

A few hundred yards away in St Marys Road, The Battle of Minden used to be a much-adored pub by locals. Named after the decisive battle in the Seven Years' War, which took place in the 18th century, this pub was bombed during the Second World War and rebuilt in 1946. It closed its doors in January 2017 and has now been transformed into a block of flats – unrecognisable to those who don’t know its history.

Other redeveloped relics include The Beresford in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw (now housing) and The Devonshire Arms in Devonshire Avenue in Southsea (now a Spar).