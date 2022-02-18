Tesco Extra in Fratton remains open but has been hit by 'IT issues'

A SUPERMARKET in Portsmouth has been hit with IT issues.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:58 am

The Tesco Extra store in Fratton Way is experiencing technology woes this morning.

It remains open at this time but customers may face a ‘bit of a wait’.

Tesco in Fratton. Picture: Google Maps

Reports on social media suggested that the store had been shut.

However, Tesco confirmed it remains open but staff are greeting customers to warn them about potential disruption due to the IT issues.

A spokeswoman for the retail giant said: ‘The store is currently open and trading however we’re experiencing intermittent issues with our IT systems so we are greeting customers at the door to let them know there may be a bit of a wait.

‘It’s not clear whether the issues are related to the weather at this stage but we have engineers on site this morning working to resolve the issue.’

A red weather warning is in place now for strong winds due to Storm Eunice.

Follow all the storm updates in our live blog here.

