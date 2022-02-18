Storm Eunice: Dramatic footage shows Brittany Ferries ship braving waves during storm in Portsmouth
DRAMATIC footage shows a ferry braving the waves in Portsmouth during Storm Eunice.
An amber weather warning is currently in force for strong winds.
The Met Office has issued a ‘rare’ red alert for Portsmouth which comes into place at 10am.
Winds of up to 70mph are expected in the coming hours.
However the gusts are already picking up with speeds of over 50mph are already being seen across the Portsmouth area.
Footage from Old Portsmouth shows a Brittany Ferries ship braving the strong waves.
The company has not issued a statement on services during the storm so far.
Wightlink has said that the Lymington-Yarmouth car ferry service is ‘currently suspended’ and customers are advised to check before traveling.
Hovertravel has cancelled services until the afternoon.
Follow all the updates in our live Storm Eunice blog here.