Storm Eunice: Live weather and travel updates as 'dangerous weather' set to batter Portsmouth and Hampshire during storm
PORTSMOUTH is braced for the arrival of strong winds brought by Storm Eunice in the coming hours.
A red weather warning is in place from 10am to 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place.
The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.
Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.
On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday
‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.
‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.
The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’
We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:30
In a message sent to Headteachers earlier, seen by The News.
Steve Crocker, Director of Children’s Services, Hampshire County Council said: ‘We were notified, at 04.30 hours this morning, that the Met Office Weather alert status for Hampshire has been raised to a RED alert meaning a threat to life.
‘Our advice to schools is that they should remain closed today and notify parents and carers as soon as possible.’
A major incident has been declared and schools have been advised to close due to the storm.
Portsmouth City Council advised all schools to shut in the city.
We have pulled together and updating list of closures.