Portsmouth TSB bank offers 'safe space' for domestic abuse victims in nationwide scheme
A ‘SAFE space’ for the victims of domestic abuse is now available at TSB in Portsmouth, as the scheme opens in 300 branches nationwide.
TSB branch staff have received specialist training to increase their confidence in responding to disclosures of domestic abuse and will provide victims with access to a safe space in their branch.
Both customers and non-customers suffering from domestic abuse can use a private room to make telephone calls, speak to a trained staff member, and contact the local police force if necessary.
Domestic abuse prevention charity Hestia is working with the bank and local police forces to roll out the scheme.
The charity has seen domestic abuse cases surge in the past year, according to Sue Harper, head of domestic abuse prevention at Hestia.
She said: ‘During the pandemic, self-isolation has given abusers a new method of control over victims making it very difficult for them to get the help they need. As restrictions ease, it’s vital that access to specialist domestic abuse support is readily accessible.’
The scheme is being rolled out following three pilots in TSB’s Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire branches over the past six months.
Carol Anderson, director of TSB’s branch network, said: ‘It’s clear during lockdown victims of domestic abuse have had fewer opportunities to seek help safely.
‘For some, going into their local bank will be one of the few connections they have with the wider community and in partnership with Hestia we’ll be there to offer that support when they need it most.’
People can find safe spaces located in various businesses at uksaysnomore.org/safespaces.
Hestia’s safe spaces initiative was awarded over £652,000 by Postcode Innovation Trust, a grant-making trust funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs, said: ‘I am delighted to see that TSB has signed up to this scheme and will now offer victims support in their high street branches.’
