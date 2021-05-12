Dylane Shaw, 53, of Cosham, known to her friends as Dee, died in November after she set herself on fire at a BP petrol station in Cosham during a mental health crisis.

Shortly after the mum-of-two passed away, video footage from the incident at the petrol station, recorded onto a phone from CCTV footage, was circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook, and on Twitter.

Her sons, Sonny Shaw, 33, and Harry Shaw, 26, are demanding answers.

Dylane 'Dee' Shaw

Sonny said: ‘We want justice for our mum, and we want justice for the person who put the video online.

‘Me and Harry made a pact, a brotherly agreement, that we won’t watch the footage, and luckily we didn’t stumble across it, but it’ll be a taint on the rest of our lives.

‘We want justice. I’m disgusted that someone’s got away with spreading it.’

The brothers have been left with other unanswered questions about what happened that day.

The BP petrol station in Northern Road, Cosham

However, the family say that police have not kept them informed about the investigation.

Harry said: ‘They never kept us in the know.

‘I feel disappointed. Mum was disappointed in her life, and she’s disappointed now. We’ve always been failed - they failed to do their jobs.’

Hampshire Constabulary told The News that due to evidence provided to police, the investigation into the leaked footage has been filed.

Sonny and Harry Shaw with a picture of their mother, Dee

The force said the next of kin were informed the investigation into the leaked footage was filed.

Following Dylane’s death, the family held a small wake, restricted by the Covid rules, and set some balloons free to mark her birthday on April 20. They also have a small shrine to her in their house, with her ashes and some photographs.

Harry said: ‘Mum was sporadic, funny, she was caring and kind but she struggled a lot with life and she didn’t get the help she needed in the end. She was very artistic as well, always into music, drawing, crafting, very adventurous.’

Sonny Shaw and his younger brother Harry

Sonny added: ‘She made me who I am now, a caring, loving person who cares more for other people than myself, most of the time.

‘She was so creative, which is a great release if you’re suffering from mental issues, and helped me become a confident songwriter. I’ve done pub gigs around Portsmouth, and that creative side comes from mum.’

The brothers have thanked Forever Together Funeral Home in Portsmouth for going above and beyond to help the family in their time of need.

Harry said: ‘It was the shining light in the really, really dark times, just when we were just about to give up and accept that mum would have to be put into an unmarked, shared grave.’

The help the funeral home gave meant that the whole service could be given for free, and the family say that they will be forever grateful for the respect showed to their mum.

Harry added: ‘If it wasn’t for them, who knows what kind of state I would have been in when it came to the funeral. Without them, I don’t think I would have been able to cope.’

Sonny and Harry Shaw with a picture of their mother, Dee

An inquest into her death is set to be held in July.

Housing battle

But Dee’s family say that they are suffering even further as they are now being ‘kicked out’ of their family council house in Cosham.

Portsmouth City Council said that following his mum’s passing, Harry must move into a one bedroom property.

Sonny and his partner Jade Golding, 28, who gave up their home to move in with and help care for Harry, are concerned that they may be left homeless.

Harry said: ‘I’m losing one of the few things I have left that links me to my mum. It’s a place that makes me feel comfortable, and it is my home. It’s not just a house.

‘I hope that the council starts treating people like humans again, and not just like people they can throw out, discard and mistreat.’

Jade added: ‘It’s disgusting the way the boys have been treated.

‘Now they’re taking away the only thing they’ve got left of their mum. They’ve just lost their mum, you can’t just boot people out of their home.’

The family say that the tragedy has brought them closer, but losing their family home could mean they lose this crucial support network.

Sonny said: ‘It makes us angry, frustrated, a bit scared because Jade and I potentially could be homeless.

‘Where me and my brother have become so much closer, this could pull us apart.

‘The council should reconsider.’

Harry said: ‘If it wasn’t for my brother and Jade, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.’

A Portsmouth City Council statement said: ‘Our records show that there is one resident currently living in the property.

‘The property is a three bed house which isn't suitable for a single person.

‘We have worked closely with the resident to source appropriate accommodation, and the resident was offered a one-bed property which was turned down.

‘The resident informed us that he had already found an exchange which was more suited to his needs.’

The family said this has not happened.

