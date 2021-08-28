The musical extravaganza is well underway on Southsea Common.

But revellers planning to attend today are facing a lengthy wait to get inside the festival.

The huge queues at Victorious Festival. Picture: Chris Broom

Victorious has introduced new Covid-19 policies for this year’s event including providing proof of full vaccination, natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

Pictures and video from Southsea this afternoon show the scale of the queue outside the festival grounds.

Queues are stretching back a long distance in Southsea. Picture: Chris Broom

It shows long lines stretching back a large distance near Southsea Common – thousands of people are also been reported to be queuing along the seafront for the south east entrance.

On Friday, a WiFi outage caused issues with the bars processing card payments and led to huge queues for revellers trying to get drinks.

Victorious Festival posted a message on Facebook at 5.50pm yesterday advising punters to bring cash.

The message said: ‘We’re having a few connectivity issues, so please bring cash. Thank you for your patience.’

