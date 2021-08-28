Victorious Festival 2021: Video capture scale of queues to get into the Portsmouth festival
FESTIVALGOERS are facing huge queues to gain entry to Victorious Festival this afternoon.
The musical extravaganza is well underway on Southsea Common.
But revellers planning to attend today are facing a lengthy wait to get inside the festival.
Victorious has introduced new Covid-19 policies for this year’s event including providing proof of full vaccination, natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
Pictures and video from Southsea this afternoon show the scale of the queue outside the festival grounds.
It shows long lines stretching back a large distance near Southsea Common – thousands of people are also been reported to be queuing along the seafront for the south east entrance.
On Friday, a WiFi outage caused issues with the bars processing card payments and led to huge queues for revellers trying to get drinks.
Victorious Festival posted a message on Facebook at 5.50pm yesterday advising punters to bring cash.
The message said: ‘We’re having a few connectivity issues, so please bring cash. Thank you for your patience.’
