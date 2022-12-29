Prime – produced by YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul – went on sale today for £1.99 a bottle at Aldi. The product was part of the special buys section and it was limited to one item per customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People may need to wait even longer though as the viral sensation reportedly sold out within minutes at the store in Gamble Road, North End. The supermarket opened at 8am today and all the Prime was gone by 8.15am.

Prime energy sold out at the Aldi store in Gamble Road, North End, within minutes of going on sale. Prime picture: Michael Gillen.

Customers reportedly queued out the door to buy it. The drink was previously on sale in Asda stores in Fratton, Leigh Park, Newgate Lane and Gosport, but due to its popularity, it was not on the shelves for very long.

Prime has been selling for much higher than its RRP online. Ebay listings range from £7.50 to £19.99 a bottle, with prices even higher for rare flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad