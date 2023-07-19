Passengers travelling in the Portsmouth area are warned to expect delays of around 30 minutes due to an issue with engineering works at Southampton Central station.

All lines were closed between Southampton Central and Winchester this morning but have since been reopened – though disruption is expected to last until midday.

The delays will affect commuters in the Portsmouth area all morning.

A National Rail statement said: “Following an operational incident at Southampton Central, all lines have now reopened through this station. Whilst services return to normal, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 12:00.”

National Rail is working to fix “a fault to a set of points” which was identified during overnight maintanence.

Routes affected include Great Western Railway services from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads and South Western Railway between Southampton Central and Portsmouth & Southsea.