Road projects are taking place on the A27, M27 and M275. The exit slip road on the A27 westbound from Harts Farm roundabout to Eastern Road roundabout will be shut while electrical works take place.

Overnight closures will be enforced from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow. The roundabout will again be shut overnight from 8pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

The M27 is one of the routes affected by the road closures. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-26)

Carriageway and lane closures will be in place while drainage work is carried out. The M275 northbound will be shut at junction 1, to junction 12 of the M27 eastbound, while electrical work is undertaken.

The closure starts on July 25 and ends on July 28 – the work being carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am. Drivers are expected to face delays of 10 minutes to half an hour while these works are taking place.

Inspections will also be carried out on the M27 between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 9 for Whiteley in both directions. Overnight lane and carriageway closures will be in effect from July 24 to August 18 – between 8pm and 6am.

Some residential routes are also impacted by roadworks. Solent Way to Mollinson Rise through to Wrights Close, on the Whiteley Estate, is currently shut until Thursday for footway repairs.

