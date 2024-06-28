Dunelm: Newly refurbished shop opens in Fareham with made to measure department and cafe exciting customers

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:40 BST
A historic high street brand has reopened its store in Fareham following a major refurbishment.

Dunelm in Southampton Road, Park Gate, relaunched on Wednesday (June 26) at 9am, with residents gathering at the store to take a look inside. The first 30 people at the outlet received exclusive goodies before they looked down the aisles.

Dunelm in Southampton Road, Park Gate, Fareham, has reopened its doors following a refurbishment. | Contributed
Dunelm was opened by representatives from Age UK. Pictured is Age UK Portsmouth reps Lisa and Sonia, as well as store employees at Dunelm in Fareham. | Contributed
The furniture room at the newly refurbished Dunelm store in Fareham. | Contributed

John Lennard, Dunelm Fareham store manager, said: “We are delighted to reveal our all-new store in Fareham. The opening has been generating excitement for quite some time now and we’re so happy that everyone can now enjoy it.”

A brand new decorating department has been installed to house Dunelm’s own wallpaper and paint ranges. Customers can use the new made to measure area, where they can select their very own window treatments. Furniture is on show in a new show room.

The Pausa Kitchen Café has had a design makeover, which serves customers a range of snacks and drinks. Lucky shoppers were able to find golden tickets across the store, with discounts of between £5 and £20 on offer.

