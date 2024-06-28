Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic high street brand has reopened its store in Fareham following a major refurbishment.

Dunelm in Southampton Road, Park Gate, relaunched on Wednesday (June 26) at 9am, with residents gathering at the store to take a look inside. The first 30 people at the outlet received exclusive goodies before they looked down the aisles.

Dunelm in Southampton Road, Park Gate, Fareham, has reopened its doors following a refurbishment. | Contributed

Dunelm was opened by representatives from Age UK. Pictured is Age UK Portsmouth reps Lisa and Sonia, as well as store employees at Dunelm in Fareham. | Contributed

The furniture room at the newly refurbished Dunelm store in Fareham. | Contributed

John Lennard, Dunelm Fareham store manager, said: “We are delighted to reveal our all-new store in Fareham. The opening has been generating excitement for quite some time now and we’re so happy that everyone can now enjoy it.”

A brand new decorating department has been installed to house Dunelm’s own wallpaper and paint ranges. Customers can use the new made to measure area, where they can select their very own window treatments. Furniture is on show in a new show room.