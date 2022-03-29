Scott Matthews, who runs Port Solent based Relentless Steak and Lobster House, is set to open his mobile food van at the site of the now departed Route 66 Burger Bar on Southwick Road, Portsdown Hill, after delaying the launch amid a fallout.

Route 66 Burger Bar was turfed off the location last month after being gazumped by Relentless Steak and Lobster House.

Relentless Steak and Lobster House owner Scott Matthews. Picture: Sarah Standing (040321-4180)

The dramatic turn of events sparked a war of words as Steve Bray, owner of Route 66, said his livelihood and that of his staff had been thrown into jeopardy after an ‘unfair’ and ‘strange’ tender process that he was only told about at the 11th hour by Portsmouth City Council.

Steve left the location after eight-and-a-half-years and is now at another site along Portsdown Hill.

Meanwhile Scott said his plans to move to the location had been delayed amid hostility at taking over the popular spot.

But he has now told The News, the American-style food outlet will be opening in April with 14 new members of staff recruited to work in the van.

Route 66 Burger Bar held their first day of opening at their new location along Portsdown Hill on Tuesday, March 1. Pictured is: Owner Steve Bray. Picture: Sarah Standing (010322-5)

He said: ‘We’re nearly ready to rock and roll, it won’t be long before we open. We are all looking forward to it, we can’t wait.

‘We know it will go well. We are holding our prices despite prices going up everywhere else. People pay for good food.

‘We have all our staff in place to keep the business turning. We’ve taken on 14 new staff for the van.

‘It’s a small site but will be very nice in the summer. Things are going well with the restaurant too - we are on summer trading already.’

Much of the preparations are already completed with £70,000 splashed out including on a new hi-tech van and fridge-freezer.

Now just a few tweaks are needed with things such as tables and chairs for outside seating and a banner for the van.

Relentless will offer full English, gourmet burgers and lobster, as well as Costa Coffee for punters from 8am to 11pm.

Scott revealed the furore has calmed down after it was announced they were taking over the site.

He added: ‘There is enough business for everyone. We’re looking forward to opening. We’ve already had lots of people phoning in to ask us about it.’

