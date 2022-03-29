'Inspiring' key workers in Portsmouth granted Freedom of the City in honour of their work through the Covid pandemic

Around 100 key workers and organisations were awarded Freedom of the City at an event at the Portsmouth Guildhall last week.

As reported, last year Portsmouth City Council voted to bestow the symbolic award to those on the frontlines – including police, carers, bin men and shop workers.

Speaking at the reception event, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth – Councillor Frank Jonas – said: ‘I'm really pleased we've been able to invite so many people to come and receive these certificates in recognition of what they did for Portsmouth during the pandemic.

Lord Mayor Frank Jonas (centre) with key workers being given freedom of the city

‘Many of them feel they just kept doing their day jobs but their actions undoubtedly helped a lot of people and they should be very proud of that.’

Charity and voluntary support network, the Hive Portsmouth helped identify key workers to attend the event from those we had worked with during the pandemic.

Revd Canon Bob White, chairman of Hive trustees, said: ‘The number of people and organisations who came forward to support others during the pandemic, and particularly during the lockdowns, was truly inspiring and a real reflection of the incredible community spirit which exists in Portsmouth.

‘Although we can never personally thank everyone who stepped up, this event is a symbolic way for us to express just how grateful we are to those key workers who kept the city going during what was an incredibly difficult period for so many. We hope this event will serve as inspiration to continue to work together and to develop that community spirit.’

It is planned a similar event will be held in the coming months to recognise NHS staff, with more to follow in the future.

The council's communities boss, Cllr Chris Attwell, added: ‘It has been a tough few years for a lot of people and without normal people stepping up and helping in key worker roles it would have been even tougher.

‘This event is just the beginning for us, so many people have made a difference and we are going to keep doing what we can to show them how much we value those contributions.’

Earlier this month the Portsmouth Naval Base was awarded Freedom of the City.

