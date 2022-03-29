Thai restaurant group Thaikhun is hoping to attract hundreds of people to its water fight in Southampton in April.

The event is inspired by Songkran, the Thai New Year's national holiday that sees people pouring water over others to bring good luck and ‘wash away’ past misfortunes.

The festival, held between April 13 and 15 in Thailand, is also celebrated in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Songkran is celebrated across South East Asia.

A spokeswoman for Thaikhun said: ‘We’re calling any energetic and enthusiastic people to come and take part in a huge water fight to celebrate the annual Thai festival, Songkran.

‘Songkran is a huge celebration in Thailand, so we’re excited to be able to bring the festivities to the UK for everyone to enjoy this April. We will be celebrating in true Songkran style with a giant water fight, providing passers-by with waterproof ponchos and water pistols, and encouraging them to throw and pour water over each other.’

Thaikhun will have a traditional Thai Tuk Tuk on hand and all visitors to the water fight will be placed in a draw for a high value travel voucher.

The spokeswoman added: ‘We’re also offering everyone who takes part the chance to take a trip of a lifetime, as participants will be entered into a draw to win a travel voucher, to put towards a trip of their choice.’

Thaikhun Street Food is located in nine cities across the UK.

The water fight will be free to attend and will take place at Westquay Shopping Centre, Southampton between 11am and 12pm on Wednesday, April 13.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron