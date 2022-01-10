McDambi’s in West Street, which launched in July last year, will close on January 19.

Swanmore couple Sara Pollard-Dambach and Oli Dambach, opened the venue in a former Ask pizza restaurant, naming it after their catering company McDambi Catering and Events.

But following a tough six months in both their business and home lives they have taken the decision to fold.

Sara said: ‘As quickly as you can succeed you can also fail. A few short months into our new lease, Covid took the very thing we had built.

‘The footfall, money and dreams just didn't materialise at the new venture.’

They thanked all their customers and hope to see as many as possible before the final closing date.

She said: ‘We would like to thank everyone for their support.

‘It's been an absolute pleasure serving the local community and we hope they all come and support us one last time.’

They first started McDambi Catering and Events in September 2019, operating at Seacourt Tennis Club on Hayling Island.

In March 2020, when the pandemic started, they relocated to a cafe.

By August 2020 they were running The Roebuck Inn in Wickham with Oliver’s parents, where they stayed for 11 months.

The team then followed them when they made the move to McDambi’s.

Not long after the family welcomed a new addition with the birth of Ivy-Mae in November.

‘I went into premature labour at 28 weeks so had to leave work, which is probably another reason the restaurant failed,’ Sara said.

‘She was finally born at 37 weeks after I spent a lot of time in hospital trying to keep her in, weighing 5.15 ounces.’

Sara and Oli are now focusing on their future as a family which included two other children - Livvy, aged 19 months, and Chloe, 12.

Sara added: ‘We will stay in Swanmore as we love it there. Oli is now looking for a head chef job to support us as a family.

‘We bid you all a sad farewell.’

