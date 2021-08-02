The Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady arriving in Portsmouth taken by Daniel Haswell

Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady sailed into the city on June 21, passing the Round Tower at around 9am.

She then docked at Portsmouth International Port a little while later, becoming the biggest ship to have ever docked in Portsmouth.

Here is what you need to know:

How big is Scarlet Lady?

The cruise ship is a 110,000-tonne liner – making her bigger than even both of the HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales which are 65,000-tonne each. She is 277 metres long.

How many passengers does she have space for?

Scarlet Lady with space for 3,000 passengers and her voyage into Portsmouth will mark a milestone moment in the city’s ambition to bounce back following the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

The no-expense spared ship will also have styling from renowned designer Tom Dixon to ensure she dazzles in and out of Portsmouth.

She is arriving in Portsmouth to gear up for the first ever commercial passenger sailings for the company.

For three weeks from August 6, Scarlet Lady will be operating at reduced capacity to make at least six sailings of either three or four nights around England.

How much does it cost to sail on the Scarlet Lady?

For a three night UK long weekender on the cruise ship prices start at £499 per person.

That is for a balcony cabin, while a suite will cost you back a lot more with prices starting at £2,199 per person.

Is the Scarlet Lady family friendly?

The cruise ship is adult only, meaning people who are 18-plus can take a stay on the ship.

Virgin Voyage’s says it ‘has pulled out all the stops’ to make the ship ‘a floating design icon’.

What can you do on the Scarlet Lady?

You will not be short of things to do on the Scarlet Lady.

From getting a tattoo at the ship’s very own onboard tattoo studio Squid Ink, to meditating at the beach club or go for a swim in a pool and visit the gym.

There is also a two-storey nightclub, sports bar or pamper yourself at the spa.

Scarlet Lady has a range of restaurants including vegan options.

