HMS Dragon's Mk8 Lynx Helicopter conducted day into night flying. As part of the sortie it fired all of it's countermeasure flares as the sunset over the ship on the 19th Septemember 2013.

30 great pictures of Royal Navy ship HMS Dragon

Launched in November 2008, she was the fourth Daring-class air-defence destroyer built for the Royal Navy.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:22 pm

Her construction began at the then BAE Systems Naval Ships yard at Scotstoun on the River Clyde in December 2005 and by December 2007 the bow section was in place on the Govan slipway to marry up with the other sections. She was commissioned on 20 April 2012.

MORE: 17 photos of the Portsmouth Fleet Review through the year, 11 photos from Copnor over the years - can you spot yourself?

Here are some of her finest moments so far that include a great image of the £75m of narcotics seized, in the largest ever Gulf drugs bust in 2018.

September 2013. One of HMS Dragon's boarding teams conducts live firings from the ship's sea boat in an exercise.

Photo: L(Phot) Dave Jenkins

March 2011. The Launch of the new Type 45 HMS Dragon at BVT Govan.

Photo: LA(PHOT) Simon Ethell

Drugs haul. HMS Dragon conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Indian Ocean on 8th December 2018 .

Photo: The News archive

HMS Dragon sailing out of Portsmouth Harbour in March 2014. Taken by Lt Cdr Shaun Roster, MOD Fleetlands.

Photo: The News archive

