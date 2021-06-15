30 great pictures of Royal Navy ship HMS Dragon
Launched in November 2008, she was the fourth Daring-class air-defence destroyer built for the Royal Navy.
Her construction began at the then BAE Systems Naval Ships yard at Scotstoun on the River Clyde in December 2005 and by December 2007 the bow section was in place on the Govan slipway to marry up with the other sections. She was commissioned on 20 April 2012.
Here are some of her finest moments so far that include a great image of the £75m of narcotics seized, in the largest ever Gulf drugs bust in 2018.
