Shops in Portsmouth: Matalan to open new store in Portsmouth's Pompey Centre retail park - here is when it will open
Matalan in Station Street closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, September 30, but a swift relocation will see the brand serving customers in the city again this week.
The new store will be opening within The Pompey Centre retail park, in part of a unit formerly occupied by B&Q. The new outlet will officially open to customers on at 9.00am on Saturday, October 14.
The new location promises to be bigger and brighter, offering “an enhanced shopping experience for all valued customers.”
Regional manager Kerry Panter said: “We are thrilled to share the exciting news that our Portsmouth store is on the move to a brand new and vibrant retail park location. Here at Matalan, customers are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we can’t wait to welcome you to our new store.
"With the great new location and wide range of family fashion and homeware, we’re confident you’ll find something you love, whether you’re a longtime customer or visiting for the first time. We’re looking forward to seeing you in store soon.”
The new location offers free parking, an in-store click and collect service for www.matalan.co.uk online orders, and DPD collections. Some well-known concessions are also available in store from Claire’s Accessories to a small Card Factory offering.
The new location - Unit 4a, The Pompey Centre, Fratton Way, Southsea – will share a building with new branches Aldi and Home Bargains which are currently under construction.