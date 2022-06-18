The Southsea Beach Café has been listed in The Guardian’s top 20 best seaside restaurants, cafes and shacks.

It has also been declared the best in Hampshire by the national news outlet.

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront

Entries were judged on their fresh seafood, and sea views.

The premises was described as a ‘buzzy beach café’ and a ‘great spot for families’.

It also stated that children will be amazed by the ‘dig-a-saurus ice-cream’, while parents can tuck into the ‘scallop and chorizo baps, chimichurri prawns or classic fish and chips’.

These accolades and bouts of praise follow a Which? tourist survey – which asked 4,300 people – that named Southsea as a top seaside destination.

Overall, Southsea placed 32nd out of 87 venues – higher than St Ives, Cornwall (49th) and Brighton (57th).