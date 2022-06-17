Sunny skies have shown throughout this week, with very high levels of UV and pollen.

These levels are predicted to remain high level on Saturday, but fall on Sunday.

Hot temperatures are forecast to fall in the Portsmouth area over the weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The south of England has experienced a heatwave this week, with scorching temperatures in some places.

Although, the Met Office predicts this hot weather to cool off over the weekend.

Here is this weekend’s forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, and Waterlooville.

Portsmouth

Today, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 27C, according to the Met Office.

There are also very high levels of pollen and UV.

This is set to fall slightly tomorrow, with a sunny morning but with cloud partially setting in by midday.

Portsmouth will see peak temperatures of 24C, with high rates of UV and pollen.

By 9pm, the cloud will have fully set in, with temperatures of 19C.

The Met Office forecasts rain showers on Sunday for between 10am and 1pm.

Max temperatures will be 17C at 4pm, but will feel as low as 13C at times.

Gosport

Gosport will see similarly hot weather to Portsmouth today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach highs of 23C by 11am tomorrow, and will stay in the 20s until 8pm.

Cooler weather and a chance of rain is due to set it on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Showers are predicted between 10am and 1pm, with temperatures only reaching highs of 17C.

Fareham

Temperatures in the high 20s are forecast for today and tomorrow, but will fall on Sunday.

UV and pollen levels are very high today, with highs of 26C predicted for mid afternoon.

Temperatures will reach similar levels from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow, but cloudy skies will fully set in from 8pm, and cooler weather is scheduled to take place in the evening.

There are high chances of showers from 7am to 1pm on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17C by 4pm, but will feel like 15C due to winds of up to 23mph.

Havant

Havant will see some of the highest temperatures in the Portsmouth area today.

It is forecast to be 28C by 3pm with sunny skies.

Tomorrow, the Met Office predicts temperatures will reach highs of 26C.

Cloud will create sunny intervals from 1pm, with the weather gradually cooling down throughout the day.

Similar to the rest of the Portsmouth area, there is a strong chance of showers at midday, with generally cooler temperatures – ranging from 12C to 17C – forecast throughout.

Waterlooville

Warm weather in Waterlooville is forecast to fall to similar levels as Havant.

Today will see highs of 28C with bright sunny skies, and tomorrow will see temperatures ranging in the mid 20s – reaching 26C between 1pm and 4pm.

Light rain is forecast for Sunday, with colder temperatures ranging between 11C and 17C.