Southsea designer goes back to her roots to create unique and quirky clothing range

Hannah Prowse with some of her clothes by Hannah Southsea. Picture by Paul Messer Photography.

For Hannah Prowse, from Southsea, who had her own clothing business around 20 years ago, she rekindled a passion and skill set she already had to do it all again.

She has created a range of quirky and unique clothing pieces, which are eye-catching and proving popular online.

She said: ‘I had the sewing skills, I had the machines and I had a cupboard full of fabric and haberdashery and then I watched a TV series called Next in Fashion. By the end of it I knew I had to make something after years without doing it.’

Hannah Prowse (on left of second picture) with model Leah Holford showing some of Hannah's clothing range by Hannah Southsea. Picture by Paul Messer Photography.

After making a top that was quite successful, a family member suggested that masks were going to be in demand and so Hannah got straight to work.

After a chat with Albert Road’s Dress Code, Hannah began trading trough their store and at the Love Southsea market, starting with her masks.

Soon, after making a variety of products whilst on furlough, many of which were sold through Dress Code, Hannah launched an Etsy shop as well as using Instagram and Facebook to promote her products.

Talking about her inspiration behind the new business, Hannah said: ‘My whole life has just been festivals, music, bands and just being alternative, whatever that means, but this time I wanted to put a sustainable spin on it. It’s important to be kind to the planet, and we can all do a little bit towards it. We won’t change anything overnight, but with lots of people doing a little thing, it’s a step towards a more positive future.’

Hannah buys organic fabrics, meaning they have been produced to work in harmony with the soil and to put nutrients back into it, feeling it’s important to know where the clothes she’s making are coming from. She also found joy in upcycling old clothes, many purchased in charity shops, and turning them into something wonderful and preventing waste.

Hannah said: ‘I’d love to do a fashion show with other Southsea designers, like myself, who I’ve met through doing markets and Instagram.

‘Lots more people are wanting to buy local now which is nice and it’s a good way to support each other.’

For more go to facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063639879779 or instagram.com/hannahsouthsea/ or etsy.com/shop/hannahsouthsea

