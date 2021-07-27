Southsea restaurant popular for its bottomless brunches and quality food marks business milestone

Becketts in Southsea is marking five years in business. Pictured is owner Soraya Parker.

Becketts in Southsea was set up by owners Soraya and Jason Parker, who took over the two Grade II listed buildings and restored them, even winning the Best Restoration Project in Portsmouth award at the Portsmouth Society Design Awards.

It opened its doors as a restaurant and bar in June 2016 and has since expanded into a hotel with six boutique bedrooms.

Becketts in Southsea is marking five years in business. PIcture is the front of house team.

As well as the expansion, Becketts has bagged several awards, including Best Boutique Hotel at the Southsea Folk Awards, Hospitality Experience of the Year and Most Vibrant Hotel at the LUXlife Hospitality Awards.

Soraya said: ‘We’ve had an amazing five years. It was a tough act to follow after the much-loved previous owner of almost 30 years, Miguel, retired but we have made it our own and feel we have earned our place in the city as one of Portsmouth’s best-loved hospitality venues.

‘We have expanded sideways, added extensions, dug out a basement, added private dining rooms, a hotel, we employ 30 staff and have a capacity of 120 guests at any one time.

‘We’ve come a long way with the support of our amazing local community and incredible team who work tirelessly to give our guests the best hospitality experience.

Becketts in Southsea is marking five years in business. Picture is the kitchen team including head chef Jack Sencherey-Evans (centre).

‘We have big plans for the next five years, including the launch of our new venue, The Mansion at Coldeast, at the end of the summer.’

General manager, Terence Carvalho said: ‘To celebrate five years of Becketts is a phenomenal achievement by the entire team but especially Jason and Soraya. They set out to create a beautiful venue in Southsea and they did it.

‘To be general manager of this incredible venue is a huge privilege and one which I take with great pride. Our head chef Jack has revolutionised the food and his kitchen team have risen to the challenge. The front of house team has not only grown professionally into their roles but have also developed into fantastic young people.

Becketts in Southsea is marking five years in business. Pictured is general manager Terence Carvalho.

‘The objective from the start was to be the best hospitality venue in the city and five years on, I’d say we are.’

Another element of the restaurant’s expansion was introducing head chef Jack Sencherey-Evans.

