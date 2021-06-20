Southsea restaurant Carter & Co closes on Father's Day due to staff self-isolating

Carter & Co, which offers a cocktail bar and eclectic dining experience in Great Southsea Street, opened at the end of last month after months of painstaking work to renovate the site.

Now the restaurant has had to temporarily close due to a number of staff having to follow self-isolation rules, put in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone who has made a booking has been notified of the closure, according to co-owner Steve Kingsley.

The inside of Carter & Co, in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Steve, who runs the premises with his son Tom and their business partner Mick Forfar, said: ‘Every person who is booked in knows about it.

‘We know what it’s all about and what we need to do. We’ve done everything properly and that’s all we can say at the moment.

‘We’ve got to be positive and do the right.’

Steve said he was disappointed to close on one of the busiest days of the year, and hoped to re-open the restaurant as soon as the team were able to find out more details about the staffing situation.

Current government guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 stipulates that you should self-isolate if you have the symptoms of the coronavirus, you have tested positive for the virus, or if you have been in close contact with someone who has developed symptoms or has tested positive.

You also need to self-isolate if instructed to do so by the NHS Test and Trace service or the NHS Covid-19 app.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron