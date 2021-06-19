Police release update on 'sensitive' London Road incident in Portsmouth

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in London Road, North End, across the road from the junction with Mayfield Road, on Friday afternoon.

As The News has previously reported, a cordon was set up and firefighters put up a tent outside the building.

Firefighter Garth Waterman from Cosham Fire Station described it as a ‘sensitive’ incident.

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 3.07pm, officers entered a flat in London Road, Portsmouth to execute a search warrant.

‘Upon entry, chemicals were discovered and enquiries are ongoing around this.

‘A 34-year-old man from Southampton, a 33-year-old man from Landport and a 30-year-old woman from Landport were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.’

The three men have since been released from custody but remain under investigation.

