Champion has announced that it is the latest company to move into the waterfront shopping centre in Portsmouth.

The new store will open tomorrow (January 22) with an exclusive opening offer.

Customers who spend more than £100 will be able to pick up a free goody-bag filled with branded merchandise such as a Chilly’s water bottle, reusable hand sanitizer keyring and lanyard on opening day.

Inside each goody bag there will also be a card entering guests into a prize draw, with prizes ranging from discounts, to free Champion clothing and accessories.

A spokesperson for Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Champion to Gunwharf Quays. Champion offers our guests something fresh for the new year, further strengthening our sportswear and athleisure offering. We have no doubt that our guests will love our new addition.’

Vicky Ringer, Head of Retail at Champion, commented: ‘We are proud to be launching our fourth Champion outlet store, and Gunwharf Quays is the perfect location.

‘We are happy to have launched in January, allowing our customers to shop Champion at outlet prices at a time when interest in sportswear and athleisure are at their peak.’

Champion was founded in 1919 and has been a leading premium athleisure and sportswear retailer for over a century.

The heritage brand will be available at up to 70 per cent off at Gunwharf Quays, with menswear, womenswear and childrenswear ranges available to shop at a discounted price.

Gunwharf Quays Waterfront Outlet Shopping Centre is open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

